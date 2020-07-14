Another 22 residents of Umatilla County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, giving the county 513 active cases, health officials said Tuesday afternoon.
That’s a case count of 1,073 positive test results since the pandemic began here in February, and another 66 people are anticipated to have the same diagnosis, due to symptoms and exposure to the virus.
Health officials said 618 of the previously reported cases are now considered inactive.
Oregon Health Authority staff had been calling people with positive cases on a weekly basis to assess symptoms and report recovered cases, Umatilla health officials said today.
However, because of the progression of cases in the state, those calls are no longer being made.
State health workers are now considering people diagnosed with COVID-19 to be recovered 60 days after their illness began.
To align with this change, the term “inactive” will now be used to describe people who are at least 10 days from illness onset and have been free from symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea for 72 hours, health officials said.
In Milton-Freewater, the rising virus numbers have prompted city officials to decline to accept new reservations to use the Yantis Park picnic shelter for now and to keep the city playground closed, due to an inability to keep the structures sanitized as frequently as recommended, city officials said today on social media.
The city’s parks, open green spaces, walking trails and golf course will remain open.
The Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center will also be able to stay open under current restrictions and protocols, City Manager Linda Hall said this morning.
The pool is limited to 85 swimmers at one time, and so far, no one has had to be turned away, she said.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Hall requested and was granted permission to halve season ticket prices for this year, meaning an individual pass is now $30 and a family pass is $67.50.
The hope is to keep the pool open until Labor Day this year, Hall said, noting that by contracting with the Walla Walla YMCA for lifeguards, the public pool won't lose lifeguards when schools reopen, as has been the case for years.