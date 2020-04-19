Umatilla County health officials said Friday there are 24 reported cases of COVID-19 in the county, an increase by two from Thursday.

Of those, half of the people are listed as recovered; one remains hospitalized. There were no new updates from the county Saturday.

Oregon’s count of positive test results as of this afternoon is 1,844; 72 people have died from the coronavirus, according to Oregon Health Authority.

Washington rose to 11,802 cases Saturday with 624 deaths.

Walla Walla County Department of Community Health did not have any updates Saturday. The county still has 27 cases as of its last update Friday.

