COVID-19 CDC Image
Courtesy image
Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription.

Umatilla County public health officials announced a new case of COVID-19 this afternoon, bringing the total of positive tests to nine.

Of that number, five are active cases — none are hospitalized — while four people have recovered, officials said.

County officials are investigating who might have had contact with this person and their family members to provide guidance and education.

Umatilla County has had 275 negative test results and no deaths from coronavirus, according to Oregon Health Authority data.

 

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers education in the Walla Walla Valley. She also writes a column, Home Place, usually highlighting family life and slices of local life.

Don’t miss an important story.

Get important news delivered to your email