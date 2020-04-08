Umatilla County public health officials announced a new case of COVID-19 this afternoon, bringing the total of positive tests to nine.
Of that number, five are active cases — none are hospitalized — while four people have recovered, officials said.
County officials are investigating who might have had contact with this person and their family members to provide guidance and education.
Umatilla County has had 275 negative test results and no deaths from coronavirus, according to Oregon Health Authority data.