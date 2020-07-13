Umatilla County continues to report high COVID-19
The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported a total of 1,013 coronavirus cases in Umatilla County since the pandemic began.
The county’s health website, still reporting 984 cases, has not been updated since Friday. This included 554 active cases of the disease, and 55 presumed-positive cases.
Health officials said 423 people have recovered from COVID-19, and 17 people were admitted to the hospital with the disease. Seven people have died in the county.
The Oregon state release on Sunday said 5,253 people have tested negative in Umatilla County.
In Walla Walla County, a total of 234 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of today, according to Walla Walla County Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt.
Sixty-seven people have active cases of the disease and are isolating at home, and two people have been admitted to the hospital.
According to the Walla Walla County public health website, 162 people have recovered. Three residents have died.
There have been 4,880 negative tests, with 5,105 tests administered in total.