Umatilla County continues to report high COVID-19 numbers, Walla Walla County also increases

The number of Umatilla County cases of the coronavirus has increased by 40-50 new positive test results every day this week, with 40 reported by county health officials today.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began has leaped from 664 one week ago to 984 cases today.
There are now 554 active cases of the virus in Umatilla County and 55 presumed cases.
Health officials said 423 people have recovered from COVID-19, and 17 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Seven people have died in the county.
The public health website said 6,064 people had been tested in Umatilla County, and 5,135 of these tests have come back negative.
In Walla Walla County, a total of 212 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of today.
Forty-seven people still have active cases of the virus and are isolating at home, and 162 people have recovered, according to the Walla Walla County public health website. Three residents have died.
There have been 4,816 negative tests, with 5,028 tests administered in total.
Residents with positive test results throughout the pandemic have included 128 in Walla Walla, 31 in College Place, 32 in Burbank/Wallula, 14 in Prescott, five in Touchet/Lowden and two in Dixie. No cases have been reported among Waitsburg residents.
There have been an equal number of cases between male and female, and the age range with the greatest number of positive test results is between 20-59.