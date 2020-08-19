Oregon Gov. Kate Brown today said she will allow Umatilla County to return to Phase 1 on Friday.
This decision followed an appeal made by Umatilla County officials to reopen the county after it was pushed back to pandemic baseline status three weeks ago.
County commissioners also acknowledged more has been needed to protect agricultural workers, many of whom are Latino, from the impacts of COVID-19. They have released a resolution taking a stand against racism, social injustice and discrimination in Umatilla County.
Commission chairman John Shafer said in today's phone call, Brown indicated Umatilla County might be able to return to Phase 2 sooner than the 21 days her four-step plan calls for, thanks to the county's current "fantastic" case number, Shafer said in quoting the governor.
County Commissioner George Murdock said Umatilla County was alone in the state in being returned to Brown’s first phase of a four-step approach to reopen the state.
The baseline stage included people staying home as much as possible, limited social gatherings and restaurants restricted to offering take-out food only.
That took place July 31, and Murdock asked Brown to allow the county to return to the Phase 2 status it had reached.
By this Friday, he said in his appeal letter.
“We are asking early in the week in deference to our business community which needs advance notice.”
It's not what he asked for, but Phase 1 allows for limited re-openings of personal services like salons, barbers and gyms, and restaurants and bars can open for in-person service until 10 p.m.
Indoor social get-togethers are capped at 10 people with physical distancing, while cultural, civic and faith gatherings are capped at 50 people with physical distancing for indoors or outdoors.
In his letter Murdock told Brown it appears the “dramatic move” to baseline for Umatilla County was done for four reasons:
- The results of a study in late July by Oregon State University researchers done in Hermiston that estimated 17% of that city’s residents had had COVID-19. Umatilla County health officials later questioned the number of false positive tests that had gone into the equation.
- The prevalence of cases of the coronavirus in the county.
- Insufficient information about prevention and mitigation efforts
- A major outbreak in state prisons in Umatilla County.
Murdock pointed out to Brown the county’s case count peaked on July 29 and has been going down since then.
Based on data, “We believe we have experienced dramatic progress,” he wrote in today’s appeal, pointing out a less than 5% increase in positive test results over a seven day period.
“In addition, of the 2,475 cases in Umatilla County, 78.5% have been traced to a known source,” a number that is above state standards, Murdock said.
Too, the county has no control over the COVID-19 cases, plus safety and prevention measures at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute in Pendleton, the commissioner noted.
The prison’s numbers get folded into the county’s case count, and The Oregonian newspaper has reported there are more people with the illness than in any other outbreak in the state, Murdock said in the appeal.
“At one time, I noted they had more confirmed cases than twenty of Oregon’s 36 counties. We believe that is a state number — not a county number, with the exception of prison staff.”
Murdock told Brown the county has already reported on creating a large testing center and that the public health department is closely collaborating with agencies focusing on the farm worker population.
County officials have contracted to pay for mask distribution and plaster billboards with messages of virus safety and awareness, Murdock noted.
Local health officials are weaning their department off of state investigation and contact tracing help — despite having a contract for such assistance with Oregon — after initially being encouraged to use state resources, he said.
“I do wish to point out that supervisors at OHA have applauded our tracing operation and are recommending parts of our model to other counties.”
Some of the issues considered by state experts in determining what phase counties could be in, such as hospital capacity, availability of personal protective gear and testing capacity, are all in “excellent shape,” Murdock wrote, adding that testing results time is improving and the local lab is well-equipped to handle a huge number of tests.
People in Umatilla County have complied with Brown’s baseline order and followed guidelines — during the height of tourist season, Murdock said, pointing out the economic losses from shuttering events such as Bike Week, Pendleton Round-Up, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest and Umatilla County Fair.
Hundreds of people were put out of work due to Umatilla County’s current baseline status, and businesses that haven’t closed permanently are anxious to reopen, Murdock said.
Officials here have made extensive efforts to reach agricultural workers with information about the disease. That work has made commissioners more aware of the need for greater equity in health care, housing and sick leave for residents “on the front line,” Murdock said.
“They suffer disproportionately during the pandemic but, at the very least, programs will now be put in place not just on a short-term basis, but on a long-term basis that will pay benefits in the future.”
The year has not been good to Umatilla County, he said, listing two major floods and a windstorm at the end of May that took out trees and power lines in parts of the county.
History will remember the pandemic’s devastating impact on the economy and people’s lives, Murdock said in his letter.
Yet good can emerge, including the resolution to acknowledge residents of color in the county’s diverse population, he told Brown.
Murdock's hope is the combined efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have earned the county the right to more fully reopen once again, he said, adding that at least stepping up into Phase 1 will be a reward for the cooperation of county residents.