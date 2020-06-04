PENDLETON — Umatilla County Commission board Chairman John Shafer has repeatedly hit the refresh button on his keyboard today, waiting to see if his county will be allowed to enter Oregon’s Phase 2.
Whenever that information comes, however, Shafer said there are likely to be more questions than answers.
At a virtual press conference Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown said 31 Oregon counties, including Umatilla, are eligible to enter the second phase of reopening the state. Brown said notification of being able to do so could come by today.
Phase 2 is a continuation of the county-by-county approach to expanding economic and other functions after Oregon was mostly shut down in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Counties can be approved to enter Phase 2 only if they have been in Phase 1 for at least 21 days and are succeeding in controlling the spread of the virus, among other things, state officials said.
Oregon’s second phase, with proper safety guidelines in place, will allow residents to attend church and go to movies, be in more workplaces, travel more freely, patronize bars and restaurants until midnight, swim, bowl, play mini-golf and sports.
All such activities will be subject to safety guidelines.
According to the application for Phase 2 filed by Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock, things are in place for the county to meet the requirements for the easing of restrictions.
Shafer, however, is not taking anything for granted, he said.
“We were told we were a shoo-in for Phase 1 and we got put into ‘pending,'” he said of the initial process before proceeding into the phase.
Although Brown’s team offered some clarification on how Phase 2 will look in a Wednesday phone call with county officials across the state, Shafer said even that information is open to interpretation.
In a meeting with two other county officials, some points of the plan garnered three separate opinions, he added.
As well, the reopening of day care centers have not been addressed by the state, Shafer said.
“People are blowing up my email about that, asking if day care centers can’t open, what are people who are working supposed to do.”
The state’s web page on the topic is out of date, Shafer noted.
For now, county commissioners are looking to find out who is in charge of enforcing the rules for Phase 2 and what happens to those in violation of the requirements, Shafer said.