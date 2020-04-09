Umatilla County announces four new cases of COVID-19

Four new positive test results for coronavirus have been reported in Umatilla County, officials said this afternoon.
All four are self-isolating in their homes.
That puts the active cases total at nine in Umatilla County, with four recovered, for a county total of 13.
Oregon is reporting 1,321 positive cases across the state; 25,627 have been tested and 44 people have died, Oregon Health Authority staff said.
In the state, people in the 40-49 age group have had the most positive cases at 245 people, but only one death. In the over-80 age group, there have been 84 cases, with 42 hospitalized and 20 deaths.
Both the short-term and long-term success of containing COVID-19 in Umatilla County hinges on every single resident of Umatilla County adhering to the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order from Governor Kate Brown, health officials said.