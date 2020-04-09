exclusive

Umatilla County announces four new cases of COVID-19

Umatilla County Health

Umatilla County Public Health

 East Oregonian photo by BEN LONERGAN
Four new positive test results for coronavirus have been reported in Umatilla County, officials said this afternoon.

All four are self-isolating in their homes.

That puts the active cases total at nine in Umatilla County, with four recovered, for a county total of 13.

Oregon is reporting 1,321 positive cases across the state; 25,627 have been tested and 44 people have died, Oregon Health Authority staff said.

In the state, people in the 40-49 age group have had the most positive cases at 245 people, but only one death. In the over-80 age group, there have been 84 cases, with 42 hospitalized and 20 deaths.

Both the short-term and long-term success of containing COVID-19 in Umatilla County hinges on every single resident of Umatilla County adhering to the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order from Governor Kate Brown, health officials said.

