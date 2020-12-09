Fifty-two people have been killed by COVID-19 in Umatilla County.
The county's public health department announced the 52nd victim of the virus on Wednesday. The 39 year-old man tested positive Oct. 16 and died Nov. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Umatilla County Public Health also reported 28 additional COVID-19 cases with one new death.
The county’s case total is 4,741; officials are no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 71 cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, including 35 inmates at Washington State Penitentiary who went unreported by the Department of health due to a data lag.
The county's active case count was 355 people, including — currently — 21 inmates at the penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 345 inmates and 56 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness, including one death.
The prison has the second-highest total case count in the state. Airway Heights Correctional Center in Spokane has had 740 confirmed cases and no related deaths.
Walla Walla County's case total is 2,605 since mid-March, including 27 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting the same number of virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
The number of county residents hospitalized here was 16.
The state Department of Health reports 140 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,223.
The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Washington state Department of Health reported 2,536 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and
There were 49 more virus-related deaths.
The numbers bring the state’s totals to 189,863 cases and 3,016 deaths, meaning 1.6% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency reported 11,996 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus .
Oregon Health Authority officials said Wednesday in their weekly update that new weekly highs for COVID-19 and hospitalizations were set for the third week in a row.
OHA reported 10,355 new daily cases for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, a 14% increase over the week before and the seventh consecutive record high of the weekly case count.
The agency reported 1,243 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 88,287.
There were 30 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,110, roughly the equivalent of the city of Athena's population.
According to state data, 399 Milton-Freewater residents have been diagnosed with the virus, 28 in Athena, and 31 in Weston.
In the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, there were 133 virus-related deaths, up from 86 the week before and an average of 19 per day — the highest since the pandemic began, officials said, noting people age 20-49 have accounted for 55% of confirmed cases while those 70 and older have accounted for 76% of the deaths.
Currently 580 people are hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon, 27 more than Tuesday.