Umatilla County officials today reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 and that both of those people are recovering at home.
The county has had 124 cases so far, five of whom are not yet confirmed as having the coronavirus.
Officials said 106 people have recovered from the disease, three people have been hospitalized and one person is currently in the hospital.
Oregon has had 4,335 people test positive for the disease and 157 deaths. Multnomah County, anchored by the city of Portland, remains the epicenter for the state at 1,181 people with positive test results.