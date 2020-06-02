Umatilla County Public Health Department in Pendleton

Umatilla County officials today reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 and that both of those people are recovering at home.

The county has had 124 cases so far, five of whom are not yet confirmed as having the coronavirus.

Officials said 106 people have recovered from the disease, three people have been hospitalized and one person is currently in the hospital.

Oregon has had 4,335 people test positive for the disease and 157 deaths. Multnomah County, anchored by the city of Portland, remains the epicenter for the state at 1,181 people with positive test results.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription

.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers education in the Walla Walla Valley. She also writes a column, Home Place, usually highlighting family life and slices of local life.