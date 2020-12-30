Umatilla County on Wednesday reported its 56th death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and Walla Walla County reported its 34th.
The 72-year-old Umatilla County woman tested positive Nov. 28 and died Dec. 18 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
There were no details on the Walla Walla County person who died.
Walla Walla County health officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The county’s active case count was 491 people, including 133 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 801 inmates and 127 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. One inmate has died.
The county’s case total has grown to 3,563 since mid-March.
The number of people hospitalized in Walla Walla on Wednesday was 12. Another 479 are in home isolation.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 3,563.
Columbia County Public Health reported four active COVID-19 cases. Overall, 81 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
Washington’s Department of Health has reported 232,993 COVID-19 cases and 3,420 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 14,571 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 56 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,497 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total Wednesday to 112,260.
Nineteen new deaths increased the state's total to 1,468.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 521, six fewer than Tuesday.