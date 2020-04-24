Testing for COVID-19 begins today for more than 1,400 workers at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula, Walla Walla County health officials say.
The company announced Thursday it is temporarily closing its doors for the testing.
Tyson currently has more than 100 employees with confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Nine of those workers are from Walla Walla County. The vast majority — 95, according to updated numbers — live in Benton and Franklin counties. Others live in Umatilla County.
Department of Community Health spokeswoman Liz Jessee said testing at the Dodd Road beef processing plant is being supervised by health department staff. Social distancing rules will be observed, she said.
Test kits were obtained from the Washington state Department of Health.
Local health workers began training for such an event more than a dozen years ago, Jessee recalled.
Former health director Harvey Crowder designed a mass flu vaccination clinic that took place at Walla Walla County Fairgrounds every fall for several years. That allowed workers to practice an assembly-line style of processing hundreds of patients over about three days in the community building at the fairgrounds.
At the time Crowder said the endeavor not only helped get more people vaccinated but provided practice in the case of a pandemic.
Eventually Providence St. Mary Medical Center took over the operation via a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic that allowed people to get the flu shot without leaving their vehicles, Jessee said.
It should take about three days for Tyson's COVID-19 test results to come back, and the results will be given to those employees, along with health departments in Walla Walla, Benton and Franklin counties. Until the tests are processed, employees are asked to isolate at home.
Tyson and the health department will collaborate on when and how to resume production, Jessee said Thursday.
An announcement from Tyson's Springdale-Ark.,-based parent, Tyson Foods, Thursday said team members will continue to be compensated through isolation at home until results return.
Wallula's plant is not the only one affected by the pandemic. Tyson Foods indefinitely suspends operations at Tyson Fresh Meats’ Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant this week.
Tyson Fresh Meats is also closing its pork facility in Logansport, Ind., while team members undergo testing there.
The company’s other meat and poultry plants continue to operate — some at reduced levels of production either due to the planned implementation of additional worker safety precautions or worker absenteeism.
The Wallula plant produces enough beef in one day to feed 4 million people, the company said.