Another 60 employees at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula have tested positive for COVID-19, according to results released today.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health released results today of 200 more tests from the meat processing facility where an outbreak of COVID-19 has led Tyson to close the plant and test its 1,400 employees.
Between today and Thursday, results of 600 tests have been processed. Thursday's 56 positive results and today's 60 combine for 116 — about 19% of the results from the mass testing.
These numbers do not include previous results announced before the closure. In total, at least 240 cases are linked to the facility on the western edge of Walla Walla.
The company is Walla Walla County's second largest employer, but due its location the majority of workers come from Benton and Franklin counties.
Today, Benton-Franklin Health District updated its website to show 130 positive cases in Benton and Franklin counties linked to Tyson Fresh Meats, which was an increase of six from Thursday.
A spokesperson for B-F Health said they are receiving multiple faxes per day from Community Health with test results. B-F Health then has to vet each result, which is why test results likely don't match Walla Walla County's from day to day.
"If I get a fax that says, 'this person works at Hanford,' well, I can't know that for sure unless I call and figure it out," Annie Goodwin of B-F Health said.
"We're asking for patience. We're doing our best and we want to do it the right way."
On top of that, each positive result then has to have contact tracing, which can add hours of work to each positive result.
"There's only a few of us here, in fact, I'm the only in my office right now and I'll be the only one tomorrow," Goodwin said Friday afternoon.
There are still 658 test results pending at the plant.