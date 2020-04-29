An executive order from President Donald Trump that classifies meat processing plants as critical infrastructure brought more questions than answers for Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula.
Tuesday’s order, according to The Associated Press, uses the Defense Production Act to mark the facilities as critical in order to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on supermarket shelves.
Local officials were caught off guard by the order.
“The county has no comment at this time,” Walla Walla County Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee said. Jessee is also serving as a public information official for the county’s Department of Community Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Tyson spokesperson said this morning the company will work with the USDA on next steps.
“We appreciate the administration’s efforts to help the food supply chain, and we remain committed to protecting the safety of our team members as we continue our efforts to keep feeding American families,” said Hli Yang, senior communications specialist for Arkansas-based Tyson, via email.
However, it was unclear if Tyson plans on sending workers back soon or not.
The return of workers at the facility depends on “a variety of factors,” including how long it takes coronavirus test results to return, Yang said.
She said the company will work with local health officials to conduct education for workers regarding CDC guidelines and preventing the spread of the virus.
The plant was partially shut down last week as remaining meat was processed and workers were sent home following testing.
The test results are expected today, Jessee said.
“We were hoping to have some information (Tuesday), but that didn’t happen,” Jessee said.
About 1,400 people are employed at the Wallula facility. Between Walla Walla, Benton and Franklin counties, 125 workers have tested positive for coronavirus and one employee has reportedly died, as of Tuesday afternoon.
State Rep. Skyler Rude said food production is essential, but the safety of health and workers must be made a priority.
“At this time, I would not support forced reopen coming down from the federal level via the Defense Production Act,” Rude said. “Walla Walla County health officials are better suited to take the lead on this situation.”
More than 20 meatpacking plants have been temporarily closed, according to the AP, including Walla Walla County’s second largest employer.
The president’s order came a day after Tyson Foods Inc. placed a full-page ad in The New York Times, claiming the “food supply chain is breaking.”
The move also comes a day after Iowa politicians Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Joni Kernst, Sen. Charles Grassley and Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging for the Defense Production Act to be used to keep the pork processing industry open.
In the letter, they stated that 700,000 pigs were being backed up on production lines each week in the U.S. and would need to be euthanized.