Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula is temporarily shutting down.
Health officials in Walla Walla, Benton and Franklin counties will work with the company to test its more than 1,400 employees for COVID-19 as soon as possible, according to an announcement from Tyson this morning.
As numbers of COVID-19-infected workers at the Wallula facility continued to climb this week — with news Wednesday of the death of one infected worker from the Tri-Cities — family and friends of employees joined together to urge the meat-processing facility to shut down.
Benton-Franklin Health District officials reported 91 cases of the coronavirus linked to the facility among residents of Benton and Franklin counties so far. That brought the total to more than 100 when counting Walla Walla and Umatilla counties’ linked cases, as of Thursday morning.
“Resuming operations is dependent on a variety of factors, including the outcome of team member testing for COVID-19 and how long it takes to get results back,” the company stated in its release today. “Tyson and local health officials are working on a plan to resume production while keeping team members safe by further educating workers on CDC guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
According to the release, workers will be compensated during the shutdown.
Tyson Fresh Meats was under pressure from health officials for testing but also from a petition signed by family members and friends of workers at the facility who were calling for the plant to shut down temporarily to quell the outbreak of COVID-19 there.
They had said it was unsafe to work there.
The U-B published a story this morning online featuring family members of workers who were calling for the plant’s closure. Within an hour of that story being published online, a Tyson spokesperson sent an email with a news release saying the plant would be shut down.
A daughter of a worker at the plant, who insisted on remaining anonymous for fear of retaliation against employees, said her father went to work this morning and then around 10 a.m. had a meeting with supervisors who told all the workers to go home.
The news follows the closure of two other Tyson plants in Waterloo, Iowa, and Logansport, Ind., on Wednesday.
“We’re working with local health officials to bring the plant back to full operation as soon as we believe it to be safe,” Steven Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, said in the release. “Unfortunately, the closure will mean reduced food supplies and presents problems to farmers who have no place to take their livestock. It’s a complicated situation across the supply chain.”
Concerned family members in Walla Walla County spoke out about a work environment they believe is unsafe.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health said Tyson would be required to have all of its workers tested. The plant was also checked by health inspectors on April 13 and again Monday to ensure compliance of the health department’s social-distancing restrictions and other measures.
A family’s concern
Some involved in petitioning the company to close say these moves are “too little too late.”
Richard Jimenez, 29, of Walla Walla said he is a concerned family member. He said his father, who insisted on remaining unnamed for fear of retaliation against him and his coworkers, has worked at the plant for about 25 years.
He said working conditions at the plant needed to change. He was not necessarily seeking a shutdown, but he said he is constantly concerned for the workers there.
“They don’t have a union,” Jimenez said. He said his family is familiar with worker complaints against the company as he participated in worker strikes against the plant in 1999.
“I was there as a kid,” Jimenez recalled. “I was at the first (protest) holding up a paper (sign). ... Now, it’s like people forgot what they were fighting for.”
The U-B reported on the strike in June 1999. The conflict eventually led to a slight increase in pay for employees.
The strike marked the beginning of a number of labor disputes at the plant. The most recent union agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers 1439 was decertified by a worker vote in 2016, according to reporting from the Tri-City Herald.
Jimenez said his father continued to go to work last week despite feeling sick. He finally opted to stay away Wednesday and get tested.
“He’s been going to work, five days straight, coughing and coughing,” Jimenez said. “He doesn’t have a fever, but he’s at home throwing up.”
Jimenez said his father asked what he could do, and supervisors at the plant told him he was allowed to go home for two weeks without pay, an option that was not financially feasible for his family.
Tyson offered hazard pay, which it has dubbed as “thank you” bonuses in a company statement. The $500 was for “eligible” employees. Family members who spoke with the U-B claimed that the bonuses were only for those who continue to work.
The petition
While Jimenez did not specifically say he wanted to have the plant shut down, multiple people claiming to be family members and friends of workers at the facility recently signed a petition seeking a temporary pause on operations.
As of this morning, the petition on change.org had more than 4,000 signatures, approaching its goal of 5,000.
Ittai Orr, 30, of Pittsburgh, created the petition. Orr, a graduate of Kennewick High School and a Yale University graduate student, said he has many friends and family members living in the area still, and they alerted him to the situation brewing at Tyson, which encouraged him to start a group called “Friends of Tyson Workers.”
Orr said once he started the petition, family members began coming forward and asking to share their stories. He said most wished to remain as anonymous as possible because they feared backlash from the company against their family members and friends.
A close family member of a Tyson worker who lives in Walla Walla County told the U-B the worker tested positive for COVID-19 and now fears the worst.
The family member, who insisted on anonymity at the request of the worker out of fear of retaliation against him and his co-workers, said the man first heard about a positive case at the facility on March 31. He felt sick within days of hearing that and tested positive shortly thereafter.
“(He will soon have his) last day of isolation,” the family member said. “He is more frightened than ever. He says he ‘cannot go back to that hellhole. I just can’t.’”
The family member said this morning that he opted not to return to work anyway and just heard news of the shutdown this morning.
The man did not have serious symptoms as a result of the virus, mainly just a sore throat and some coughing, the family member said.
The man also reportedly had another close family member who is a probable case of COVID-19 connected to the outbreak at the Wallula facility.
Before the worker was cleared by the Providence St. Mary Medical Center staff to return to work, supervisors from Tyson Fresh Meats called him and told him to return to work, according to the family member.
“They were expecting him to be back, ready to work,” the family member said. “He said, ‘No, what do you mean?’” The supervisors apparently had noted the day of the man leaving work as the beginning of his 14-day isolation period, but he did not test positive until a few days after leaving work.
“I don’t know why people are still working,” the family member said. “I don’t know if they are afraid or scared, or maybe it’s lack of information.”
With massive diversity among employees and varying education levels, communication is an essential tool, especially for those in fear of losing their jobs.
“Unless they are physically informed and given the proper education and tools they need, then they are afraid,” the family member said.
Migrants and refugees
Orr said he believes that migrant and refugee workers are at a disadvantage because they either don’t know their rights under U.S. and Washington state law, or they simply don’t understand English very well.
“With over 11 languages being spoken at the plant, it is really hard to communicate across all of those different groups,” Orr said. “I think information is a problem, and of course fear. There’s a lot of fear.”
Orr said he reached out multiple times to Inslee’s office, reminding his aides that the governor has the authority to shut the plant down.
Inslee said at a press conference last week that he had not been briefed on the Tyson outbreak, according to the Spokesman Review.
A spokesperson from the governor’s office told the Union-Bulletin that “policy people” at the office were looking into it, but the governor still does not have any official response.
Orr also spoke with Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt. He said he appreciated some of DeBolt’s efforts, and some restrictions were better than no restrictions.
“Although it comes far too late, we welcome the testing of the plant’s workforce,” Orr wrote in an email.
Requests for comment from DeBolt regarding the petition have not yet been returned.
Tyson’s initial response
A spokesperson for Tyson emailed a company statement to the U-B relating to the outbreak at the Wallula work place.
“We’re working diligently to protect our team members and working closely with local health officials to support our people’s health and safety, while also ensuring we can continue to feed the nation,” the statement read.
Friends of Tyson Workers, the ad hoc committee formed by Orr over the weekend, has a Twitter account where people who claim to be family members of Tyson workers posted pictures while holding up signs expressing their frustrations.
“I want my uncle to live,” one sign read.
“My families (sic) lives matter and so do yours,” another sign shows.
Tyson shut down its plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, earlier this month, as a result of an outbreak there where two employees died, according to The Associated Press. The AP reported that the pork-processing plant resumed limited operations this week.
Tyson Foods Inc. is the largest meat producer in the U.S., according to Fortune magazine. Tyson was positioned at No. 80 on the 2019 Fortune 500 list of top companies.
The company tops $40 billion in revenue annually, according to Fortune, based on 2018 figures.
The Wallula plant is the second largest employer in Walla Walla County, with about 1,400 workers.