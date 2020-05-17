Three beef plant workers who died of COVID-19 were remembered at a memorial vigil south of the Tri-Cities on Friday.
Co-workers and union officials parked at the driveway entrance to the Tyson Fresh Meats plant at noon and waved at workers who were coming and going to work.
The deaths of Guadalupe Olivera, Bernardo Torralba and Jorge Guijarro-Castaneda are linked to a coronavirus outbreak at the Wallula slaughterhouse and processing center.
Local health officials say at least 277 workers living in four counties and two states have tested positive for the disease. That does not include relatives and friends who also were sickened.
The majority of the plant’s 1,482 employees live in the Tri-Cities area. They produce enough beef in one day to feed 4 million people.
Victoria Ruddy, the Pacific Northwest regional director for United Farm Workers, said Tyson employees have approached her with concerns that Tyson hasn’t done enough to protect workers. Face masks are provided and required for all workers. Face shields are required for workers if plexiglass shields cannot be installed.
Infrared thermometers are being used to check temperatures before workers enter the plant. Workers are screened for symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath.
Tyson also has brought in Matrix Medical Network to set up a mobile health clinic for daily clinical screenings, access to nurse practitioners, and support. It also is providing employee education.
Working Conditions
Friday’s vigil also was intended as a call for better working conditions, pay and accountability.
Organizers pointed to a petition from Lay Paw, a daughter of a Tyson worker, who criticized what she saw as a lackluster response from the company.
“We ... are asking Tyson to do even more to protect workers and their families during this pandemic,” the petition said. “Nationwide at least 4,500 Tyson workers have caught COVID-19 with 18 dying. These are alarming numbers.”
The petition criticized Walla Walla Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt for being mostly positive about the company’s response.
The petition is calling for the company to provide sick leave for employees, free COVID-19 tests, protective equipment and training.
Right now, workers don’t have any incentive to call in sick when they don’t feel well and its current system discourages employees from reporting illnesses, said officials.
The first worker at the plant tested positive on April 1, but it took several days before state health officials had the information and relayed it to Walla Walla County officials.
Along with that, workers are looking for hazard pay and childcare for the risk they are taking to keep the meat supply going.
“Instead of ‘Thank You’ bonuses and in conjunction with the paid sick leave, this will make it easier for Tyson workers to stay home, as they should, when they are ill,” the petition says.
They also want the company to work with health officials so they trace contacts and provide instructions for care.
Tyson officials say they have doubled the $500 bonus offered based on attendance and moved the first $500 bonus payment to early May, with a second $500 bonus to be paid in July.
“Team members who cannot come to work due to illness or childcare will continue to qualify, but bonus eligibility will depend on attendance,” said the company.
It also said that it has increased short-term disability coverage to 90 percent of normal pay until June 30 to encourage workers to stay home when they are ill.