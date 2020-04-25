As the number of Tyson Fresh Meats employees testing positive for COVID-19 ticked up and health officials started testing all workers for the coronavirus, meat processing continued at the Wallula plant Friday.
Company officials said Thursday operations will be suspended while employees are tested and isolate at home until results are provided.
But some workers continued to process meat that had been ready for harvesting, according to Walla Walla County Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee.
Jessee, who is serving as a public information official for the county's Department of Community Health during the COVID-19 pandemic, said workers were also being intercepted either when leaving or arriving at the facility Friday to be tested for the virus.
Family members of workers told the Union-Bulletin on Thursday that all employees were sent home after a meeting that morning with supervisors.
The ad hoc group Friends of Tyson Workers reported Friday workers were still returning to the plant.
Jessee said she wasn't privy to all of Tyson's operations, but she knew cattle were no longer being shipped to the plant and some workers were returning to finish meat processing.
Jessee said the company didn't want to return to "rotting meat" inside the plant once the shutdown was lifted.
County health employees are conducting testing on all 1,400 workers.
It's unclear when the plant will close down completely. A request for comment from Tyson has not been returned.
On Friday the Benton-Franklin Health District reported the number of residents in Benton and Franklin counties with COVID-19 linked to the Tyson outbreak reached 100.
That's in addition to nine in Walla Walla County. The multi-county outbreak has also touched Umatilla County.