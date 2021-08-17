Umatilla County health officials announced two more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
One was a 29-year-old woman who tested positive for the disease on July 29 and died Aug. 10 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles.
An 82-year-old woman with other health conditions was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 3 and died Sunday, Aug. 14 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
These bring the county’s death toll to 98.
Health officials also reported 83 new cases of the virus, 531 active cases and a total of 10,729 cases in Umatilla County.
County commissioners and health leaders said this week people are continuing to work and socialize while having symptoms of the coronavirus, rather than self-quarantining, taking advised precautions and getting vaccinated.
In Umatilla County, 29,884 of the 81,495 residents have been vaccinated, according to Oregon Health Authority. Of those, 26,675 people are now fully vaccinated.
In the Milton-Freewater area, 2,926, or 24.5% of 11,949 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. In Athena, 518, or 37% of 1,392 residents are vaccinated and in Weston, it’s 350, or about 28%, out of 1,256 residents.
Any organization in a Umatilla County community that wants to host a vaccine information session can call Umatilla County Public Health at 541-278-5432.