COVID-19
Two more people have been identified as positive with the COVID-19 coronavirus in connection to a household outbreak in Columbia County, health officials said Saturday.

The two new cases are not residents of the county but are directly related to the outbreak that infected five people in one household in the community, according to the announcement from Columbia County Public Health.

Based on the latest numbers reported Saturday afternoon, Columbia County has had eight positive cases and two positive out-of-county cases.

The first case in the community was reported in March. That person has long since recovered.

The latest numbers, including the five reported Thursday, are not associated with tests at long-term care facilities. The agency reports 76 people are under active public health monitoring.

Coronavirus Coverage

