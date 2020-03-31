Two new cases of COVID-19 found in Walla Walla County

Walla Walla County health officials reported two new positive cases of the novel coronavirus this evening.
The updated results, showing seven positive cases of COVID-19 for the county in total, were posted to the Facebook page for the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health at around 5 p.m. today.
"Yes, two more positive cases today," the post stated. "A male in his 40s from College Place. And a male in his 50s from (the) Burbank area. Both exposures are from out of (the) county."
Information on the county health web page confirms these numbers and shows 421 negative tests have been returned.
The page shows that of the county's seven cases, including three others in College Place and two in Walla Walla, one has now recovered.
Also today a fifth positive case was identified in Umatilla County. The person is an out-of-state resident temporarily in the county for essential employment has tested positive for COVID-19, the Umatilla County health officials reported.