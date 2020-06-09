Washington state COVID-19 confirmed cases by county

Washington state's Department of Health updates county COVID-19 statistics daily.

Walla Walla County health officials reported new cases of COVID-19 in two Walla Walla residents today, bringing the county’s total number of people diagnosed with the illness to 119 since the count began, and the city of Walla Walla’s to 81.

There are currently 12 people countywide with active cases, one of whom is hospitalized. So far, 105 people in the county have recovered from the coronavirus, while two people have died from affiliated symptoms.

Case counts can change as people newly-identified with the virus go through case investigation and tracing, officials said.

Coronavirus Coverage

