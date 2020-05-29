Umatilla County health officials have confirmed two new positive cases of the coronavirus today, bringing the county's total to 116 since the outbreak began.
According to a news release from Umatilla County Health, one of the new cases is a person who was in close contact with another confirmed positive case of the virus. Both have been told to self-isolate and recover at home.
In addition, three more people have recovered, bringing the county's total recoveries to 99. The number of active cases is at 14 today, according to the county's website.
Another 162 tests returned negative, bringing the county's total negative tests to 1,739 as of this afternoon.