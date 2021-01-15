Umatilla County experienced the deaths of two more people who tested positive for COVID-19 while officials also announced a surge of 111 new positive tests there Friday, according to a news release from the Umatilla County Health Department.
The two deaths bring the county's total to 67, and the 111 new positive cases raise the total amount to 6,641 since testing began in March 2020.
The two people who died were a woman, 78, who tested positive Dec. 17 and died Monday and a man, 84, who died Dec. 20 at Cascade Valley Assisted Living and Memory Care in Milton-Freewater. The man had a conclusive test after his death.
In Walla Walla County, a relatively small uptick of 19 new positive tests was announced Friday on the county's COVID-19 website run by the Department of Community Health.
There were no new deaths noted on the website.
Friday also marked the weekly update in Washington state's Roadmap to Recovery, from Gov. Jay Inslee's office.
All counties will be held in Phase 1 of the plan through at least Jan. 25 because not enough progress was made, officials said.
A report released Friday showed the South Central Region met two of four criteria needed to move to Phase 2:
- The South Central Region’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 for Dec. 20-Jan. 2 was down 12% compared to the prior two weeks, surpassing the 10% decrease benchmark.
- The COVID-19 test positivity rate was 19% for Dec. 20-Dec. 26. It needs to be less than 10%.
- Hospitalizations per 100,000 for Dec. 27 to Jan. 9 decreased by 22% compared to the prior two weeks. It needs to have a 10% decline.
- Staffed ICU beds in the South Central region were 91% filled from Jan. 3-Jan. 9. It needs to be below 90%.
The South Central Region includes Walla Walla, Columbia, Benton, Franklin, Yakima and Kittitas counties.
Phase 2 would loosen restrictions on certain industries and public functions, including allowing restaurants to have 25% capacity in dining rooms.