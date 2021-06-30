Washington state health authorities say the presence of two variants of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Walla Walla County.
On Wednesday, June 30, the Walla Walla County Department of Health said in a news release the state has been using genome sequencing to identify COVID-19 variants around the state in the month of June.
Over the past week, health department staff was notified the Gamma and Delta mutation of the coronavirus has been identified in some Walla Walla County residents, the first known variants to be here, officials said.
First identified in India, the Delta variant is now known to be very easily spread from one person to another.
The Gamma variant was initially detected in Brazil and has 17 different mutations.
Evidence suggests some mutations might affect the ability of antibodies, both natural and from the vaccine, to recognize and neutralize the virus, state health experts said, adding that more study is needed.
Officials said precautionary measures are necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, even as the state reopened Wednesday.
Walla Walla County officials continue to recommend everyone eligible get vaccinated. Although the Delta variant is more contagious, getting vaccinated will still provide protection against hospitalization and death, they said in a news release, noting the vaccine is safe, effective and free to everyone ages 12 and older.
There were 22 new positive test results in the county, for a total of 210 active cases; three residents are hospitalized.
All together there have been 5,564 cases of COVID-19 here and 66 deaths.
In Washington state, 350 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 451,595 cases and 5,930 deaths, meaning that 1.3% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
There have been 59,459 vaccine doses given, 58 more than on Monday, June 28.
For Walla Walla County COVID-19 data and vaccine information go to ubne.ws/covidvariants.