On Tuesday, July 13, officials said two men living in Walla Walla County have died from COVID-19.
Health officials here were notified that the men were in their 70s and had tested positive for the virus. No other information was released.
That raises the local death toll to 68, while Washington state now has 6,022 deaths from the virus, officials said.
Walla Walla County has had 5,753 residents with the illness and 5,481 of those are considered to be recovered. At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday there were 14 new cases here, part of the 206 people with active COVID-19; eight of those hospitalized, according to data supplied by Department of Community Health.