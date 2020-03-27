By The Seattle Times
Bothell-based Ventec Life Systems was at the center of a national storm late Thursday when it was reported the Trump administration pulled back from a deal for the company and General Motors to begin producing what one supplier said would soon be “up to 20,000” life-saving ventilators a month.
The “Project V’’ deal, brewing since last week in response to the coronavirus crisis, would have launched in early April at the automaker’s electronics assembly plant in Kokomo, Ind.
It would have taken Ventec from a monthly production capacity of 250 to more than 1,000 during a ramp-up phase. By May, the goal was several thousand more machines in what one source close to the process — who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly — described as a “historic” effort to rapidly meet escalating demands as hospitals become overwhelmed COVID-19 patients.
The deal was to have been announced Wednesday, but by Thursday afternoon the source indicated the federal government might be delaying the rollout.
By Thursday night, the New York Times, quoting unnamed government officials, reported the Federal Emergency Management Agency wanted more time to assess whether the $1 billion price tag for the venture was prohibitive.
Those officials said the deal isn’t dead, but the government is weighing “a dozen or more” other proposals and questioning whether the 20,000 monthly target is reachable.
Multiple sources familiar with the situation, requesting anonymity, later confirmed to The Seattle Times that the Trump administration had indeed delayed the Wednesday announcement.
GM spokesman Daniel Flores said in a release Thursday night that all parts for the ventilators have been acquired “through a Herculean effort” and efforts are underway to reconfigure the Kokomo plant. “The Ventec and GM team is working around the clock to meet the need for more ventilators.”
Sources say the Trump administration on Sunday put out a Request for Information seeking ventilator production on a mass scale with an “unheard of” deadline the following day.
The tight 24-hour turnaround time was met by the Ventec-GM team with multiple scenarios of varying production amounts and costs, after which the federal government extended the RFI deadline until Tuesday to attract competing offers.
Top GM purchasing agents had been dispatched Sunday to visit Ventec’s Bothell plant and by Tuesday — working with Ventec’s purchasing team — had arranged for the acquisition of 95% of parts needed to build the ventilators on a mass scale. The final 5 percent were acquired by Wednesday.
The United States has between 160,000 and 200,000 ventilators, but the Society of Critical Care Medicine in New York has warned that up to a million machines could be needed over the course of the pandemic.
GM announced last Friday it would collaborate with Ventec to help it increase production of its highly portable ventilators, but stopped short of committing to use any of its plants now shuttered due to coronavirus concerns.
At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee described a morning call with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other governors during which he pushed for Trump and his administration to be “more assertive and aggressive and more organized” on getting manufacturers across the country to pitch in.
“Today we’re in a mad scramble with 50 states competing against each other for crucial supplies,” he said. “We need a federal system … just like we used in World War II.”
Inslee added that he has personally enlisted a neighbor with ties to China to seek ventilators there.
Ventec produced 250 units last month but in recent weeks had explored partnerships to ramp up production in anticipation of a nationwide ventilator shortage.