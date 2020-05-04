Tribal governments across the region shut down their casinos in mid-March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic — shutting off a major source of money for tribal governments, and killing jobs.
Now as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee considers how to reopen the state’s economy, so too are tribal governments weighing when, and how much, to reopen their casinos, which generate more than $2 billion a year in revenues.
The economic pain of the casino shutdown matters beyond reservation borders.
Tribes employ more people in Washington than Starbucks or Costco Wholesale, more than Safeway and Albertsons, more than Walmart. More than King County government, and more than Fred Meyer, according to a study for the Washington Indian Gaming Association by economist Jonathan Taylor.
Tribes directly employ at least 30,715 people, making tribal governments the eighth largest employer in the state, according to the study. The tribal payroll in employee compensation was more than $1.5 billion in 2017. A lot of that money was spent on workers in casinos, and most of those employees are non-Indians.
In Washington, 22 tribes operate 29 casinos on reservation lands, from the Pacific Coast to Spokane and from the Cowlitz tribe near the border with Oregon to the Nooksacks’ casino near Canada.
When casinos reopen for business will be a government-by-government decision, as tribal councils consider the best courses in their communities. The decision is up to tribal governments, not the state, because tribes maintain sovereign decision making on their lands.
As at other businesses, tribes will implement a range of practices in their casino operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus, from reducing the number of gaming machines available for play to create social distance between customers, to putting up plexiglass shields between employees and patrons. Some might require staff to wear masks, and some might request it of patrons.
Tribes that operate hotels will have to decide whether it is worth the extra cleaning costs to reopen — and how many rooms to make available for guests.
The Stillaguamish Tribe intends to open its casino May 11, according to tribal chairman Shawn Yanity. For others, opening remains weeks away, or longer.
Across the region, reopening will be gradual, and it will probably be 18 to 24 months before business is back up and running as before, said W. Ron Allen, chairman of the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe and chairman of the executive committee of the Washington Indian Gaming Association.
Help from the federal government either has not been forthcoming, or can only scratch the surface of what tribal governments need to replace the revenue they are losing. Small tribes that don’t have casinos, but rent machines to tribes that do, also are losing money crucial to their budgets.