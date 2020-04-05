Treasurer's Office offers payment plans for property tax

An extension on the April 30 due date for property taxes may not be available, but two alternative payment plans are.
The Walla Walla County Treasurer’s Office has unveiled two new payment options for those affected by the economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The payment plans for the first half of 2020 taxes were developed after Walla Walla County commissioners and Treasurer’s Office received numerous inquiries about extensions, an announcement said.
Treasurer Gordon Heimbigner said the payment plans are a preferred solution because they ease the burden on taxpayers while continuing to provide resources to entities relying on the funds.
“When you look at the extensions that have been given, it is only a one-month reprieve in paying property taxes,” he said of other counties’ plans.
Payment alternatives for Walla Walla include options to pay the taxes in a two-month period through an eight-month plan.
The two-month plan requires residents to pay half of the amount due April 30 and the other half May 27, according to the county website.
The eight-month payment plan allows a payment to be made at the end of each month starting April 30 and running through November, according to the county website. That plan will include 1% interest on the total.
“If you take the eight-month payment plan at the end of May when you make those first two payments you’ve only paid 30%,” Heimbigner said.
By law during a state of emergency, which the county has declared, the treasurer may grant extensions of the due date of any taxes payable.
“All of us down in this corner are more rural counties than most of the counties that did the full out extension,” Heimbigner said. “A lot of our entities relied more on the property taxes then a lot of more urban areas do because in King County they get a lot of sales tax.”
He said the city, county and fire districts still have to pay for public safety, which is partially funded by property taxes.
School districts all have a June 1 debt service payment, he said.
“We’ve actually had one of the larger escrow companies contact us and say they were going to try to pay early to help us out,” the treasurer said.
The county is still waiting on portions of its property tax payments, he said.
“We’re like 20% collected already on the first half... We have another 30% paid by mortgage companies,” Heimbigner said. “I assume there will be some people who take advantage of the payment plan to help themselves get through this.”
More information is available at ubne.ws/paymentoptions.