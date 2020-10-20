Walla Walla public school kids in second grade and younger will not be returning to the classroom Monday after all.
After more than two hours of presentation and deliberation Tuesday evening, the district's school board remained split over a transition to a hybrid school model that would have started Monday for its youngest students.
Instead, the board directed Superintendent Wade Smith to seek further discussion with families and students before proceeding.
Poised for a return if the COVID-19 case numbers remained low, the decision had the support of three local health department professionals who attended the virtual meeting.
But their endorsement was not enough to quell discomfort from rising case numbers — 69 over two weeks as of Monday — that put the community back toward the distance-learning threshold established earlier on in the pandemic. Division among families about returning and concerns over the disruption in education to students if they have to be turned away from the buildings because of spikes also led to the postponement.
“We know the community is not of like mind,” board member Derek Sarley said. "It's half and half. It's pretty darn split."
Thus either decision would be met with strong opposition, he said. Although the students and their educational, social and mental health needs are of utmost importance, Sarley said the loss of students whose parents pull them from the schools out of concern for their health also could leave the district with an unexpected loss of funding.
“I sure don’t think we should do it tonight, and I sure don’t think we should do it without more discussion in the community,” Sarley said.
Board President Sam Wells noted at the start of the meeting that the board had received several letters from community members on both sides of the issue, reflecting a split on the decision.
Since summer, the board has been working with a matrix that would see the schools start to bring students back once specific targets are reached. The main target being that there be fewer than 75 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents during a two-week period.
This matrix was used in communications with the public, with the teachers union and with families.
Walla Walla did briefly meet this target, sparking the potential return.
To reach the target countywide, Walla Walla County would have to see 46 cases over a two-week period. From Oct. 6-19, the county had 76 cases. Even when removing the four from the Washington State Penitentiary, the county is well above that threshold.
When numbers from the city of Walla Walla are looked at separately, the goal is still not reached.
The board questioned whether this matrix is still relevant at this time.
Three Walla Walla County Department of Community Health staff members joined the meeting to offer their thoughts. Walla Walla County Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha, Healthy Communities Division Manager Nikki Sharp and Community Health Nurse Sarah Murray all voiced support for schools to transition to a hybrid schedule for K-2 students, saying the existing targets are not the end-all.
Jecha emphasized schools have not been a large source of community spread with COVID-19 and stated that moving to a hybrid schedule would not hurt his efforts to control the virus in the county.
After the board questioned the three guests for nearly an hour, it appeared a vote may occur as three of the five members — Wells, Eric Rindal and Ruth Ladderud — all stated their desire to transition the young students to a hybrid schedule.
But Sarley — who also stated a desire to see children return to school when it is safe to do so — argued the board should not throw out the matrix that it has used and communicated to the public without discussion with staff, teachers and families first.
“Everything we have communicated has been based on this,” Sarley said at the meeting. “Now, tonight’s discussion may push us in the direction of saying, ‘We need to rethink this foundation.’ But it is the foundation we have been operating from … I am deeply uncomfortable just throwing it all out.”
Board member Terri Trick also stated she was uncomfortable opening at this time.
A visibly frustrated Wells emphasized his desire to move forward with the model and said the matrix changes could be made as the district considers how to open schools for students of other grade levels.
“I think we need to get the youngest kids back on Monday and use that as our starting point,” Wells said. “Then we need to re-engage with the union and parents on the upper grade levels on what the parameters should be.”
“What I’m hearing a lot of people saying tonight is that we may need to look at the plan,” Sarley responded. “And we do need to look at the plan. But we should have a process at looking at the plan. We shouldn’t just throw the plan out tonight and start school on Monday because we feel like it.”
Wells responded: “I would just say, I don’t think that characterizes what I said. But I understand what you’re saying, and I respect it.”
At one point in the meeting after everyone had offered an opinion, Wells suggested moving forward to a vote, noting that it seemed three board members were in support of reopening.
However, Rindal said he was less comfortable moving forward with the board being so split.
“I would like this to not be a split decision of the board. I would like to see us unanimous,” Rindal said. “I think we need to find a way to get a yes from everybody.”
He also said he was uncomfortable voting to reopen before engaging staff first.