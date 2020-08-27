Touchet School District students will begin Sept. 8 with distance learning, mostly.
With approval from the district’s board of directors last week, Superintendent Robert Elizondo said some students will attend about an hour of in-person instruction a week, starting with students in grades K-2.
Elizondo decided to plan for distance learning after guidance from Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal recommended districts make reopening decisions based on COVID-19 cases in their respective counties.
Under the guidance, counties that have more than 75 COVID cases per 100,000 residents for a span of 14 days are considered to be “high risk.”
For these counties, which currently include Walla Walla, the guidance suggests “distance learning with the option for limited in-person learning in small groups, or cohorts of students for the highest need students, such as students with disabilities, students living homeless, those farthest from educational justice and younger learners.”
Such students should be taught in groups of no more than five students. Many districts, such as Walla Walla, are using this exception to provide in-person instruction to students with special needs. Elizondo is using the “younger learners” wording in the guidance to provide some in-person instruction to all K-2 students.
Starting on the first day of school, five kindergartners, five first-graders and five second-graders will attend school from 1 to 2 p.m. The next day five different students in each grade will attend in-person classes. This will continue with a different set of students each day of the week.
Each student in these grades will attend one hour of in-person instruction per week.
When Walla Walla County moves to the “moderate risk” level — between 25 and 75 new cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days — the same system would be used to bring students in grades 3-5 back to in-person instruction for one hour per week.
The plan approved by the board also included details for students attending distance learning. Students will participate in synchronous instruction via Zoom with their teachers and classmates and asynchronous instruction using Google Classroom to complete assignments.
The district has posted recommended daily schedules for students that include activities such as “waking up,” and “eating a healthy meal.”
Elizondo said the live element of classes through Zoom will deliver a better distance learning experience than students experienced in spring when schools were first forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Walla Walla County reaches the “low risk” level — fewer than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days — all students will begin to phase in to in-person instruction with safety procedures, such as social distancing and masks, still in place.