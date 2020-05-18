Three people now dead from COVID-19 in Umatilla County

Umatilla County Public Health officials have reported a third resident has died from COVID-19.
The victim was a 70-year-old woman with underlying health conditions who tested positive May 4 and died Saturday at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston, officials said in a news release today.
As well, there are six new cases of the disease in Umatilla County, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 99.
Four of those people are close contacts of a confirmed case; all six newly identified people are self-isolating and recovering at home, public health staff said.
Seventy-six of the previously reported cases are considered recovered, meaning they are at least 10 days past illness onset and have been free from symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea — for 72 hours.
Umatilla County has three presumptive cases — someone who shows signs of the disease and has been in close contact with a person who has the coronavirus but who has not yet tested positive, officials said.
If presumptive cases later test positive, those people will be re-categorized as confirmed cases, officials said, adding one person in the county is hospitalized with the virus.