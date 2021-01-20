Umatilla County reported Wednesday the coronavirus-related deaths of an 82-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man and a 72-year-old man, bringing the county’s death toll since the pandemic began to 71.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,856 cases.
Walla Walla County health officials reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county’s active case count was 400 people, including 109 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,268.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of two phases in the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 961 inmates and 170 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March was 41. The case total has grown to 4,268. Nine people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 391 are in home isolation.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Overall, 98 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
Washington’s Department of Health has reported 294,017 COVID-19 cases and 3,940 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.3% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 16,848 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 704 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 135,142. Twenty-four new deaths increased the state’s total to 1,832.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 336, which is eight more than Tuesday.