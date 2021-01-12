Umatilla County reported three new deaths related to the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the county's death toll to 64.
Walla Walla County health officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county’s active case count was 438 people, including 98 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 929 inmates and 162 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March held at 42 Wednesday. The case total has grown to 4,046. Two people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 436 are in home isolation.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 3,566.
Walla Walla County is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of two phases in the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no change from Tuesday's numbers. The county has 12 active COVID-19 cases. Overall, 85 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
Washington’s Department of Health has reported 281,202 COVID-19 cases and 3,838 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 16,080 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
The Washington Department of Health said Wednesday they plan to move into Phase 1B of vaccinating residents against COVID-19 in a matter of days. The department is urging health care workers in Phase 1A who haven’t gotten their vaccine to make an appointment as soon as possible.
“Opening up Phase 1B doesn’t ‘turn off the spigot’ for people in Phase 1A,” said Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts in a statement. “But we want to make sure that the people prioritized now take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated in the next few days.”
Umatilla County Public Health reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,471 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,346 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 129,109.
Forty-one new deaths increased the state’s total to 1,708.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 434, which is 31 more than yesterday.