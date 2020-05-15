Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Umatilla County

Umatilla County Public Health officials said Thursday afternoon there are three newly-diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing reported cases of the coronavirus to 90.
According to the county’s case-count map, the east end of Milton-Freewater has increased from the five-to-nine cases range to 10-to-15 cases. Hermiston continues to be Umatilla County’s epicenter, with 26-to-50 cases, officials said.
The most affected age range in the county is 50-59 years-old, representing 25 of the 90 cases, data shows.
Health workers said they are in contact with the newly-diagnosed residents and are conducting intensive contact investigations, in accordance with Oregon state Health Authority.
One person has been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case, and all three are self-isolating and recovering at home, according to the health department.
Of all the cases, 72 people are now recovered. There have been two deaths in the county and two people are currently hospitalized, officials said.
Oregon has reported 3,479 positive cases and 137 deaths; 83,909 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19 so far.