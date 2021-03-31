Walla Walla County reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, March 31, with no new deaths.
The county’s active case count was 39 people, with the number of county residents considered recovered at 4,757. The case total has grown to 4,860. The county’s death toll is 64.
No people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 39 were in home isolation. The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 3 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 341,361 COVID-19 cases and 5,247 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 20,551 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 3 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths. The county’s case total is 7,870, with 82 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 441 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 165,012. Two new deaths increased the state’s death toll to 2,383.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 139, which unchanged from Tuesday.
The Oregon Health Authority announced that 20 Oregon counties have submitted attestation letters, signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups.
The counties are Benton, Coos, Crook, Deschutes, Douglas Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Wheeler.
By attesting, these counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 7, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of April 5.