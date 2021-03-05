Three new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths were reported Thursday by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
This brings county’s active case count to 60 people, including one man who lives at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 985 inmates and 179 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness — six in the last 30 days.
The county’s case total is 4,796 since March 2020, including 58 deaths, local officials reported. The number of people considered to have recovered from the virus is 4,678.
According to local officials, there are three people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 and 57 under home isolation.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 241 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The state department also reports that 19,467 vaccine doses have been given in the county.
The county is part of the Washington state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 18 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 7,696, including 82 deaths.
Columbia County Public Health reported that there are no active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths reported.
Washington’s Department of Health reported 1,760,668 residents have been vaccinated as of Thursday.
Officials said there are 716 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 20 new deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 343,090 cases and 5,032 deaths, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 19,500 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 386 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 156,673.
There were 32 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,284.