Walla Walla County had its largest jump in COVID-19 infections today as three more cases were reported by Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.

Local cases of the virus climbed by one-third, from nine positive tests Saturday to 12 today, according to numbers posted on the health department’s website.

Of the new cases reported, two are patients in the Burbank/Wallula area and one is in Walla Walla.

That brings the total breakdown of the 12 to five in College Place, four in Walla Walla and three in Burbank/Wallula. Two of those patients have recovered, the website says.

Until now, cases have been reported one at a time and often with days between positive tests.

The Department of Community Health has reported 525 tests have been returned with negative results.

Further details were not available this evening.

