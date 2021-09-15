The day after Oregon announced the state has surpassed 300,000 cases of COVID-19, Umatilla County Public Health officials reported Wednesday, Sept. 15, another three deaths from the illness, as follows:
- A 72-year-old man tested positive Aug. 18 and died Aug. 30 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart hospital in Springfield, Oregon. It’s unknown if the man had additional health issues.
- A 56-year-old woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Aug. 31 and died Sept. 2 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. No information is available about underlying health conditions.
- An 83-year-old man tested positive Aug. 31 and died Sunday, Sept. 12 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. Relevant other health conditions are unknown.
The deaths bring the county’s total to 123.
Umatilla County has 58 new cases of the disease for a total of 665 active cases and an overall total of 12,424 cases on Wednesday.
There were 44 new COVID-19 related deaths across the state, raising the toll to 3,490 victims, Oregon Health Authority officials said.
The state reported 2,040 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Oregon's total to 303,532 people.
Walla Walla County health officials said there are 36 new cases of the virus here, making an active case total of 538; seven of those are at Washington State Penitentiary.
Admitted to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with COVID-19 are 14 Walla Walla County residents, according to the health department's latest update from Monday, Sept. 13.
Overall, 7,798 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 79 people who have died. There is a 22.6% positivity rate and a case rate of 872 per 100,000 people in the past 14 days.
There have been 547,449 confirmed cases of the illness in Washington state and 7,089 related deaths. Hospital intensive care beds capacity across the state is 35.5% filled with COVID-19 patients, according to data.
