Health officials from Walla Walla and Umatilla counties have reported this week a combined four new deaths of people who were diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health announced Wednesday, Oct. 27, that a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s all died this week.
The deaths push the county past a new threshold as there have now been 101 COVID-19-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
There are currently 284 active COVID-19 cases in the county, including three Washington State Penitentiary inmates and two staff. There are currently 14 people hospitalized with the virus and 270 are under home isolation.
A 97-year-old woman has died in Umatilla County after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Umatilla County Public Health announced Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The woman tested positive on Oct. 2 and died at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center in Tualatin, Oregon, on Oct. 23.
She is the 151st person from Umatilla County to die after being diagnosed with the virus. She had underlying health conditions, the agency reported.
