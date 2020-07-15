Umatilla, Walla Walla and Garfield counties all reported increases in the number of people newly diagnosed with COVID-19, as follows:
- Umatilla County health department staff said today that 38 more residents there have tested positive for COVID-19. Another 72 people have been exposed to the coronavirus and are showing signs of having it. That makes 472 people with active cases out of the total 1,111 confirmed test results since the pandemic arrived in Umatilla County in February. Eleven people have been admitted to the hospital. Milton-Freewater continues to report that it has had 18 people with the disease.
- Walla Walla County officials said there are now 76 people today with active cases of the virus, up four people since Tuesday, out of a total of 247 people since March. Of those, 106 people were in the 40-59 years age group, while 77 were in the 60-79 years age group. And 21 people have been under 20 years old, 35 have been age 60-79, with just eight people in the 80 and older group, county data shows.