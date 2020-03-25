Umatilla County has reported its third confirmed positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Umatilla County Public Health did not release information about the patient or specific community of residence. The person is currently hospitalized, an announcement this afternoon said.
Umatilla County Health staff will contact any individuals who may be connected to the case.
As of a noon update, Umatilla County had three positive test results in the area and 67 negative. The site does not offer the number of tests for which results are pending.
The Oregon State Public Health Lab and commercial laboratories are processing samples and report results daily, the announcement said.
On Monday Gov. Kate Brown issued a “stay at home” order that closed non-essential businesses and prohibited non-essential recreational gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.