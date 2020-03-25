Umatilla County Health
By VICKI HILLHOUSE of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription.

Umatilla County has reported its third confirmed positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Umatilla County Public Health did not release information about the patient or specific community of residence. The person is currently hospitalized, an announcement this afternoon said.

Umatilla County Health staff will contact any individuals who may be connected to the case.

As of a noon update, Umatilla County had three positive test results in the area and 67 negative. The site does not offer the number of tests for which results are pending.

The Oregon State Public Health Lab and commercial laboratories are processing samples and report results daily, the announcement said.

On Monday Gov. Kate Brown issued a “stay at home” order that closed non-essential businesses and prohibited non-essential recreational gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Vicki Hillhouse can be reached at vickihillhouse@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Vicki covers business and economic development, including tourism, the Port of Walla Walla and the Strictly Business column, as well as features. She has been reporting for the Union-Bulletin since late 2001.

Don’t miss an important story.

Get important news delivered to your email