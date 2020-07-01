“Think Local.”
Those two words could become part of the normal lexicon linked to the Walla Walla Valley as local agencies unite in an economic vitality campaign to help offset the COVID-19-related economic downturn.
The first signs of the broad initiative started popping up Tuesday. Light pole banners encouraging people to keep their minds on what can be done locally were installed along College Avenue in College Place and in downtown Walla Walla.
The signs encourage people to do what they enjoy locally — read local, drink local, dance local, order local, eat local, etc.
Organizers say the pole banners along sidewalks are just one piece of the campaign that will also include yard signs, social media posts, a video series and yet more banners.
Walla Walla media marketing specialist David Mumm was the brain behind the concept. He insisted that it was happenstance when he hammered out the idea.
“Really, I lucked out,” Mumm said. “I just stumbled into something.”
Mumm’s branding and design came when he was asked by the city to develop new banners. But the timing also fit with other organizations working together on similar campaigns.
Thus the “Think Local” idea has united local agencies and organizations and can be made to fit each community in the Valley — Milton-Freewater, Touchet, College Place, Walla Walla, Prescott, Waitsburg and Dayton.
Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kyle Tarbet said it seems a local business campaign is apparently the zeitgeist of the region for this point in history.
“Multiple people seemed to have the same idea all at once,” Tarbet said.
The Chamber had already seen some success with a push for people to “shop local,” he said.
That initial push was led by the Chamber, the city of Walla Walla and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
“We definitely felt like it was successful,” Tarbet said. So when opportunities for a similar idea came around, he jumped on board.
Tarbet joined the committee’s first Zoom call on a Monday in early May when dozens of leaders gathered virtually to brainstorm something that would inspire people to realize how important it would be for people to shop local.
Local dollars recycle through a community an average of seven times, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Executive Director Kathryn Witherington said.
Witherington said the Zoom call was initiated by Mary Campbell, executive director of Community Council, who was trying to grow the desire for local shopping.
That idea, Witherington said, was brought up by Jan Corn of Impress Salon, whose daughter in Seattle had been greatly impacted by an effort called ”Support Small Seattle.”
Walla Walla Communications Manager Brenden Koch said Campbell’s efforts brought together a huge contingent of agencies and organizations. He said the committee met virtually about every other week to brainstorm.
The committee now includes the cities of Walla Walla, Waitsburg, Dayton, College Place, Prescott and Milton-Freewater, the ports of Columbia and Walla Walla, the chambers of commerce in Dayton and Walla Walla, the Waitsburg Commercial Club, Umatilla County, Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance, Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, Visit Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance and Community Council.
As all of the leaders of each organization and agency began to brainstorm, Mumm’s campaign with the city came up, Koch said.
“They thought maybe it could be scalable to any city or jurisdiction,” Koch said. “It could encompass almost every aspect of life here in Walla Walla. ... There’s basically an unlimited amount of verbs you could put in front of ‘local.’”
Mumm said his part began when Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman was assessing his inventory of banners, which go along 110 light poles in the downtown area.
Mumm said the banners encouraged activities that aren’t exactly possible during the pandemic, and they seemed to be particularly aimed at tourists.
Coleman approached Mumm with a desire to direct the designs toward a more local crowd.
Mumm’s task was to come up with five designs to go on the poles — something that would drive local dollars back to local businesses.
“Normally, this would take a team and a ton of research,” Mumm said. That’s why he said it was “lucky” that he came up with the idea.
As soon as the words “think local” began to float around in his head, the five designs turned into 27.
“Think of anything — anything,” Mumm said. “You can do it locally.” And, he said, you can buy the supplies for it locally, too.
The banners are funded in Walla Walla by money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act package, Koch said. There are also new banners accompanying them that more clearly mark the free downtown parking zones.
Mumm also had the idea of extending it out regionally. He posited the idea to City Manager Nabiel Shawa who was all for it. It just so happened that everyone else seemed to be thinking the same thing.
“And who doesn’t want to go to Waitsburg and get a cup of coffee at Ten Ton Coffee?” Mumm wondered. “Who doesn’t want to drive out to Dayton? ... Who doesn’t want to do that?”
Witherington said the campaign could stick.
“The campaign itself is so versatile,” Witherington said. “Not just in terms of right now vs. the future ... it will also work three years from now, five years from now, with other pictures and other ideas, but it also adapts to different areas and different organizations.”
The Downtown Foundation already offers window stickers for downtown merchants that encourage shoppers to be kind to mask-wearing employees.
Other stickers encouraging health and safety will also likely pop up. More and more signs of the effort will be evident over time.
Businesses Tuesday were getting pleasantly surprised by the new look. One sign, placed on the block in front of Stash and Purl2 Walla Walla fabric and knitting shops on West Main Street, reads “Knit Local.”
“We immediately shared the image of the ‘Knit Local’ sign to our social media and our customers love it just as much as we do,” Purl2 owners Leah Sandven and Sara Wutzke said in an email.
While the banners aren’t necessarily tailored to individual businesses, the idea is that every business is connected to some way of life in the Valley. “The point is to remind us of our quality of life here,” Mumm said. “Even if we are locked down.”