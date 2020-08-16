DAYTON — As part of its plan for a return to school Aug. 25, the Dayton School District will use three recently purchased automatic thermal scanners for student temperature checks.
Heading into their three respective schools each day the roughly 420 students of the district — the largest in the area returning for face-to-face instruction — will make a quick stop in front of a machine before they proceed to classes.
The devices are Personnel Management Kiosks by a company called Meridian. Dayton Superintendent Guy Strot said each one cost the district about $2,400.
In addition to the thermal scanning, they’re also equipped with facial recognition technology, which the district won’t be using — for now.
Although originally expected to offer the added bonus of monitoring absenteeism through a student database, the devices were met with mixed feelings in the community and expressed through social media.
But by the time of a live demonstration Thursday to help put families’ minds at ease the district realized the software it needed to gather the data and keep student info, limited to name, photograph and temperature, out of the cloud was more complicated than initially believed.
Strot and Dayton School District assistant to the superintendent Jana Eaton decided to hold off on the facial recognition component.
Eaton said it will be simpler to use the devices to take temperatures and have a staff member check off names from a list as students enter.
“We are small enough that we all know all of our kids,” Eaton said Thursday morning during student registration. “We’re using a staggered start, and each school will have one entrance. Kids will get used to the system, and we will get fast at it.”
Strot said Thursday he hadn’t received much negative feedback about the devices and would still consider using facial recognition at a later date should the software improve and allow for a printout of the information.
He added that the company that makes the devices is doing beta testing on software and he would rather wait until that’s complete. So, he said checking off students by hand will have to do for now.
Parents who attended the Thursday morning session of registration did not seem to have an issue with the device. Parents and students alike stopped at the technology as they entered while staff showed them how the process worked.
Stephen Dean, father of 9-year-old fourth-grade twins Victor and Luis, said he was a little concerned about the use of facial recognition at first until he heard the data was not going to be online.
“When I read into it I saw it was a closed loop system and that made me feel a lot more comfortable,” Dean said. “With the way the internet is, I was concerned about having their information out there. But with a closed loop system, I think that’s great and would have made things more efficient for students coming to school and being safe.”
Norbert Cush, father of high school junior Tristian, mostly agreed. He said he liked that the school is using a device to track students’ temperatures. He said it made him feel safer allowing his son to return to school. Like Dean, Cush said he was OK with the district’s plan to use facial recognition after hearing it would be a closed loop system.
“In this day and age it’s inevitable, facial recognition is everywhere,” Cush said. “You’re taking pictures, you’re taking selfies. You’re constantly doing something somewhere where your picture is being taken.”
Edward Brooks, father of high school junior Julia and first-grader Oliver, said while he has no problem with the idea of using the technology in school, he thinks people hear “facial recognition” and assume the worst.
“I think it can be misconstrued as a form of ‘Big Brother,’” Brooks said. “There’s a certain fear factor and people tend to panic, especially right now, with everything that’s going on.”
Strot said he wants to take every safety precaution he can so that schools can open and stay that way. Most of the area’s other schools have announced they won’t be reopening for face-to-face instruction this fall.
Dean said he’s pleased that Dayton schools are reopening.
“It’s great,” Dean said. “(Victor and Luis) really need the social interaction and they really need the face-to-face learning. I don’t feel like I’m the best option for them to learn from. I’m educated myself, but at the same time, I’m not a teacher.”
Still, Dean said safety should be the priority. So far, he likes the steps the district is taking to keep everyone safe.
“They are set up well with the thermal scanners and the masks,” Dean said. “It’s great.”
Cush is also pleased families are being given the choice whether or not to send their students back, noting that the district is also offering distance learning for families who prefer it. He said his son actually excelled with distance learning during the spring, but wishes to return to school for now.
Brooks is a little less sure. He said while the plan is currently to send Julia and Oliver to school, the current situation with the pandemic makes him very nervous about it.
“All it takes is one infected person to change everything,” he said. “I’m kind of thinking as time goes on, kids, being kids, might take off the masks at the strangest times.”
Students were less divided on the issue of returning to school.
Twins Victor and Luis are excited to return to class.
“I’m really excited,” Victor said. “I miss my friends.”
“I’m excited to just learn more math,” added Luis.
Julia said she’s ready for things to start going back to normal.
“I’m wanting to see my friends and go to classes in person because it’s kind of hard to do that at home,” Julia said. “It was hard to stay focused at home because you get sidetracked with social media.”