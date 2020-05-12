There'll be dancing, dancing in the street — at Affinity

“Callin’ out around the world —
are you ready for a brand new beat?
(COVID-19)’s here and the time is right
For dancin’ in the streets.”
Residents at Affinity Walla Walla embody the Bee Gees lyrics to “Stayin’ Alive” and The Mamas and the Papas’ “Dancing in the Streets” — literally.
They’re not letting social distancing because of the coronavirus get in the way of being active.
And their get-up-and-go leader, Carl Acker, is anything but retiring — he’s still substitute teaching in Adventist schools in College Place.
Affinity Director Leigh Anne Adkins describes Carl as “a firecracker. In fact, we call him the mayor of Affinity,” she said.
Carl moved to Walla Walla and settled at Affinity five years ago after retiring from teaching kindergartners through eighth-graders. Since then he’s substituted at Rogers Elementary in music and P.E.
“I’m so glad I can participate in education. In my teaching career I taught all five of my kids. Now I’ve had a chance to teach all of the grandkids in retirement.”
Carl said his domicile for active retirees at 1706 Fairway Drive is “very much independent living for those 55 and above.”
And because there’s an interest in staying fit, he started his “Movin’ and Groovin’” class five years ago, offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Affinity’s gym. That is until group gatherings were halted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
So now he sets up his sound system outside by the fountain on the building’s east side as well as on the west or gazebo side to offer movement classes twice each day on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
And if the weather is inclement? On a recent Saturday with a booming thunderstorm, Carl said he didn’t care to be a lightning rod, so no gatherings that day. Another day it poured with the intensity of a monsoon, but that afternoon the residents came out with the sun and got their groove on.
He said about 20 to 30 residents participate on any given day — 6 feet apart, of course. They get out on their balconies and patios for the parties.
They wave, move about and have a good time while Carl plays music from “Hooked on No. Ones” or “Hooked on Classics.”
Jessica Jewett, assistant director at Affinity, told NBCrightnow.com that “Carl has held multiple games and classes for Movin’ and Groovin’ for years at this facility, but now we have gotten creative.”
There have been balcony sing-alongs, virtual book clubs and games and Facebook Live activities to keep connected, too.
“We are doing this to pass the time, get to know each other and make some memories during the stay-at-home order because that is what makes us strong,” Jessica said.