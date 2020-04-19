The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce is now offering weekly webinars that will be aimed at helping businesses navigate the economic perils of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Business Resource Town Hall series takes place every Thursday at 1 p.m.
The meeting will be hosted via Zoom, but will also be available live on Facebook and YouTube. Those wishing to participate via Zoom must register beforehand.
The first webinar session took place Thursday, featuring Judy Jones of the Walla Walla Small Business Development Center.
Jones discussed details about Small Business Administration loans, as well as a list of alternative lenders on state and national levels.
The sessions are free and open to the public.
More information is available at wwvchamber.com or by emailing info@wwvchamber.com or by calling 509-525-0850.