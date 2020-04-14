Movie-lovers haven’t seen an adaptation quite like the one coming to the M-F Drive-In Theater this weekend.
Owners of the outdoor movie operation in Milton-Freewater plan to show their first film of the season Friday, but with limits on capacity and mobility to maintain state-mandated social-distancing guidelines created for the coronavirus pandemic.
Since March 24, businesses “for which close personal contact is difficult or impossible to avoid” have been ordered closed in Oregon by Gov. Kate Brown. The list of such operations includes theaters.
But with approval from health officials to operate the snack bar as a restaurant for takeout, modifications at the request of state officials and the success of last weekend’s “COVID-19-compliant” Easter worship services, operators say they have a plan for upholding the 6-foot social-distance requirements.
“We’re not trying to sneak one passed anybody,” said Mike Spiess, whose family has owned and operated the theater 59 of its 67 years in business. “If we open up and it’s not working, we just won’t do it.”
Spiess said opening night will show one film, “The Call of the Wild,” which was originally set to kick off the 2020 season April 3. The pandemic pulled the plug on most activities, and for a while Spiess and his wife, Lorie, weren’t sure an opening night would be possible.
“We’re in a unique situation, and the drive-in is a unique business,” he said.
In that sense, it’s positioned to offer solutions for some of the high-capacity events that aren’t allowed in traditional venues. Last weekend’s church services are an example.
Spiess said he’s also been contacted by local high schools as they search for creative commencement ceremonies.
Viewers at the drive-in should not, however, expect a traditional opening night.
Spiess said attendance will be limited to 100 vehicles, which is about 40% of capacity at the business, 84322 Highway 11. Guests will have to make a reservation for a spot.
Upon arrival, a guideline sheet will outline expectations. Among them: Visitors must stay within the confines of their vehicles. That means no viewing from lawn chairs outside of cars and trucks, Spiess said.
He said vehicles will be parked at least 9 feet apart.
As with concessions that operated last weekend, including sales of the drive-in’s renowned pizzas and popcorn, orders will be taken at the window and picked up at the door. Marks indicating 6-foot distances will be visible around the Snack Bar building, Spiess said. The lobby of the building will be closed to visitors.
Additional restrictions to the venue: no playground access and limited restroom use. The latter has been a mandate by the state to clean restrooms between each use and have a monitor on site.
Spiess said the opening will go a couple of nights, and decisions about the season will be made from there.
This time of year, the drive-in is normally open Fridays-Sundays.
With the film industry adjusting to the pandemic, too, new releases are not likely to be part of any ongoing season. But that had long been the history at drive-in theaters anyway that got second and third runs on movies.
“Before digital, it was rare we played a first run,” Spiess said.
He said the film industry was just getting heated up before the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic that stopped production for over a year.
The industry recovered. The effects of this pandemic could offer more changes with livestreaming as an option, he said.
Meanwhile, the show is expected to go on at the drive-in, unless Spiess is told otherwise.
“If we get a call Thursday that says we can’t do it, then we’ll call it off.”