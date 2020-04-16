Kelly Gabel is not sure of her official title with Walla Walla Public Schools, but “printer” sounds right to her.
“We used to have a printing press here,” she said, turning to peer at a small herd of copiers behind her desk.
Gabel is in charge of making tens of thousands of paper copies every month for the school district. Hired as a printer in 2002, she’s accustomed to a fast pace.
“I love being busy and on the go,” she said.
That’s good news for district teachers and students at any time, but never more than right now.
When Gov. Jay Inslee closed Washington’s public and private school buildings in March to slow the coronavirus spread, Walla Walla joined other districts in turning quickly to the use of learning packets.
That meant relying on Gabel’s expertise in putting on paper what teachers have designed in software.
That first week was a bit of a madhouse, Gabel conceded.
“We had about eight people in here, and we sent out deliveries to schools four or five times a day,” she said.
“We were running 16 hours a day when we were hardest hit.”
The emailed requests zipped from teachers to Gabel’s shop at lightning speed.
“I had so many online orders it was scary, considering every email could have 20 attachments in it,” she recalled.
Gabel has yet to know what the COVID-19 shutdowns will mean for her numbers, but there’s no question the annual average of 600,000 copies no longer stands. That number was almost matched in the week of March 16-20 alone, when about 500,000 copies were produced, she said.
In the new reality of educating children at home, work that would have taken place in a classroom is now tucked inside manila envelopes and distributed to elementary school students.
Depending on the student and teacher, a packet can contain anything from writing assignments to math worksheets to a science lesson.
Educators are handing them out to K-5 students once a week at their schools, while retrieving the work kids completed the week before.
Even as each school building has copiers, Gabel does the bulk of printing work for the district, including course catalogs for Walla Walla High School and other big jobs.
One wall of the two-story print shop, situated inside a support services warehouse, is lined with ream after ream of copier paper, in every grade school color one can imagine.
Mint green, hot pink, robin egg blue, goldenrod — each hue has a purpose. Fuchsia is for nutritional services, for example, while red is for journal covers, Gabel said.
All the district’s paper is purchased from Snyder-Crecelius Paper Co. in Walla Walla, and toner comes from Total Office Concepts, fitting with the Walla Walla Public Schools directive to keep business as local as possible, said district spokesman Mark Higgins.
Paper is going out the door via courier faster than ever, Gabel and Higgins agreed.
The packaged lessons are also likely to contain ideas from educators for breathing and calming exercises, things to help youngsters better deal with stress, Gabel said.
“That’s something we might have seen once in a while and now it’s a lot. And a lot of the teachers are doing communications things, like postcards to students.”
Having a dedicated print shop is unusual for a school district these days, Higgins said, and having Gabel run it is gravy.
She’s an excellent self-manager, with a zest for helping teachers teach, he said.
“Kelly has been able to build confidence in the print shop. She’s been here long enough to build relationships,” he said, noting Gabel also connects well with vendors and administrators.
“She can relate to people. That’s always been one of her strong points. ‘How can we serve you?’ That’s critical.”
It would have cost less to send links to parents to have them print off lessons at home for their own students, Higgins said.
“But it would be so much more expensive for families. And a lot of people have gone away from having a personal printer at home.”
It’s been district Superintendent Wade Smith’s mission right from the first COVID-19 plan to ensure equity for all students. For grade-school kids, paper packets put everyone on the same education footing, whatever technology they do or don’t have at home, Higgins said.
“This removes barriers,” he said.