The Club of Dayton, 528 Cameron St., does a lot with a small staff and big dreams.
“It’s primarily an after-school program,” said Director of Program Operations Jim Pearson. “And all-day programs during spring break and summer.”
The organization, founded by Dan and Ginny Butler almost three years ago, has a different approach to learning after school.
“It’s really our philosophy,” Pearson said. “We didn't want to be an extension of school. The kids have been in school all day, we’re not going to force them into three hours more. Our experience is that they would just flat refuse to do it.”
The focus at The Club is on social and emotional learning. The staff is flexible and interactive.
“We started out with very little stuff, we wanted the kids to tell us what they wanted. We didn’t know what we didn’t know. It was a new project,” he said.
As it turned out, the age group with the highest attendance is primarily kindergarten through third grades. But they also want to be a good safety net for older students in middle and high school.
“That required a shift, we made some adjustments to accommodate high school kids. We wanted to be prepared," Pearson said.
The program embraces children’s needs. “This will be our third year when school starts. They want to play, when they get here it’s like they’ve been shot out of a cannon. So we have a time for free play, to get the wiggles out,” he said.
“Many of the kids here have experienced a lot of trauma, so their version of normal is very different. To accommodate that, flexibility is key. We treat them as individuals, we mentor them and offer them a positive experience with an adult.”
It’s usually busy but at the moment there’s not a lot going on, thanks to COVID-19.
“As soon as the shutdown happened, we knew we couldn’t provide the services parents needed,” Pearson said. Schools were closed and students went home.
“There’s only six of us. I am the only full-time staff,” he said.
In normal times, program hours are 3-6 p.m. Now the focus is on the upcoming school year. Pearson is in frequent contact with the school district working on logistics for next year. The Club has a great relationship with the school district, which offers the use of a bus to transport the students from school to The Club facility. At this point the challenge is how to maintain social distancing, he said.
The program will require masks. If additional staff is needed, participants may be charged more. The yearly fee is $20 with installment payments accepted.
Donations and grants are the primary sources of funds, beyond the program fees.
“We have a small budget, $145,000 per year,” Pearson said. “The majority is grant funding, and the community is very supportive through private donations.”
In normal years they host an annual fundraiser, Stand up for the Club, on the third Saturday in April. The spring event this year was canceled.
The space used for the program was an old bowling alley that was completely renovated.
“It was gutted and repurposed,” Pearson said. The response has been excellent. “Last year we had 192 members, of which 177 were K-12, most were K-5. We also have a teen night. Last time we had 30-40 kids ,” he said. “We had them help plan the event. I was afraid of all the stuff that could happen, alcohol and public displays of affection, but they were very respectful and even picked up after themselves. No worries.”
Pearson gives credit to the seven-member board of directors for its work and selfless dedication. “We also owe a debt of gratitude to the local residents,” he said.
Fore more information: theclubdayton.org