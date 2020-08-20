The Club in Dayton, an after-school program for local youth, will not be opening its doors next week after all, but staff plan to establish online activities to help stay connected with kids.
Director Jim Pearson said The Club will delay its opening by at least four weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the meantime, The Club will be offering a virtual version of its after-school programming.
Previously, The Club planned to open on Aug. 25 — the same date that Dayton schools are scheduled to reopen for face-to-face instruction.
“Our original intention was, ‘If schools are running, so too will The Club,’” Pearson said. “But once we started to look a little deeper into the details, and once we had a subsequent meeting of our board of directors, there was a lot of concern expressed for the health and safety of our members and our staff.”
So, Pearson and the board decided to it would be best to observe how the reopening of schools go and then form a plan to reopen The Club at a later date.
Still, the decision to not offer The Club’s services to local youth was a difficult one for Pearson, especially after he had already announced The Club would be opening.
“I, for one, feel very guilty over what I call the yo-yo effect: announcing we’re going to do one thing and then retracting that and announcing something different,’” Pearson said. “It’s kind of how things are going with everything right now, but I like to be consistent. I like being informative.”
Pearson said his attention then focused to what The Club can do to still fulfill its mission. He was quick to point out that some people may not know what that mission actually is.
“There’s a need that we fill in this community, and it’s not what I think the first perception of many people is,” Pearson said.
“We are not child care. Nor have we ever been … I think we are fairly unique as far as after-school programs go. While we are offering high-value educational opportunities, we are really focused more on self discovery and social and emotional learning.”
Pearson said the virtual program will feature online interaction with The Club’s staff and “hands-on, stay-at-home activities.”
Supplies for the activities will be provided to members for no cost.
“We are going to set up a website that is specifically for the program,” Pearson said. “It will be a place for kids to do virtual activities and take virtual field trips. But the main thing I want is for kids to have a way to connect with us, the adult staff at The Club.”
Pearson said many details are still being worked out. Parents can enroll their children in the program at theclubdayton.org/applications.