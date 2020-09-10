DAYTON — After-school youth program The Club aims to reopen its doors Sept. 28, director Jim Pearson said Wednesday.
First, though, the operation at 528 Cameron St. will have to hire three to four new staff members, he added.
Pearson said it had been his intention to open if Dayton’s schools did. Once schools hit that mark Aug. 25, staff and board members for The Club decided to delay at least four weeks to observe how schools navigated the pandemic safely.
“The point was to observe how things went at school, and so far all indications are that they’re going fine,” Pearson said. “They have not had any positive COVID cases there, and the reports we are receiving from school officials are that kids are settling into their new routines.”
The delay has also helped children learn safety practices at school before returning to The Club, which in 2019 was an after-school destination for 192 youth. The majority — 177 — were K-12 students.
“They are getting used to wearing masks,” Pearson. “They are behaving in such a way that we believe we can safely reopen come Sept. 28.”
But first, Pearson said he’ll have to replace three staff members who left while they were laid off due to the pandemic.
“Two of my staff have simply found other employment,” Pearson said. “One of them is a high school student and the other is going into his second year of college. I told everyone when I had to lay them off, ‘Listen, I don’t expect you to wait around for me to put you back to work.’ … I’m sad to have lost the both of them, but they both behaved liked adults and kept me posted.”
Pearson said he also lost his program coordinator, who moved away from the area.
The departures leave Pearson with two part-time employees to help him.
“That’s not going to be nearly enough to get us through even a small group,” Pearson said. “So I’m hoping to hire at least three to four people in the next two weeks. The good news is I have been blasting everywhere I can think of… and I already have some interviews lined up.”
Those interested in a position can find information on The Club’s website.
When the club does open, Pearson said things will run a bit differently.
The Club is open 3-6 p.m. weekdays. Pearson free play. Then a group activity is held, followed by more free play until children are picked up. He said this structure will change to adjust to the pandemic.
“We’re going to have small groups, about six to eight kids per group,” Pearson said. “The idea will be to keep them more or less separate from the other groups over the course of the afternoon.”
Pearson looks forward to youth in the building again.
“It’s been hard sitting here every afternoon with just me,” he said. “I’m excited to have kids back in the building so the building can serve its intended purpose.”